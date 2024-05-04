Fund L.P. Forager Sells 86,483 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 86,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $2,702,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,641,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,289,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Fund L.P. Forager sold 50,208 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $1,448,500.80.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,456 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $311,902.48.

NASDAQ:WLDN traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.29. The company had a trading volume of 253,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,939. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $32.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $432.33 million, a PE ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.37. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $155.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Willdan Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group in the third quarter worth $1,183,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Willdan Group in the third quarter worth about $422,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

