G Courtney Haning Sells 5,000 Shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Stock

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) Director G Courtney Haning sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $163,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,686 shares in the company, valued at $678,087.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rocky Brands Price Performance

Shares of RCKY opened at $35.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.17. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.62 million, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.97.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $125.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.90 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 8.49%.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Rocky Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Rocky Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 511,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 16,727 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 16,852 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 42,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

