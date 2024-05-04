G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Announces Earnings Results

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.75% and a negative net margin of 36.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

GTHX opened at $4.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Insider Activity at G1 Therapeutics

In related news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $132,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,113.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GTHX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

