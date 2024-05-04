Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Geospace Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEOS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,264. Geospace Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $167.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Geospace Technologies

Institutional Trading of Geospace Technologies

In related news, SVP Robbin B. Adams sold 2,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $25,538.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,992.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,240 shares of company stock worth $52,124. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Geospace Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 738,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,297,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,270,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,140,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Geospace Technologies by 1,067.2% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 148,342 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Featured Articles

