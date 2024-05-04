GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GIGM remained flat at $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,075. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.41. GigaMedia has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $1.59.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 80.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.45%.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.