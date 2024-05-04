Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.54 to $11.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.170 billion to $9.300 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.24 billion. Global Payments also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.540-11.700 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Global Payments from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.00.

GPN traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.37. 3,191,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $141.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 19.84%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

