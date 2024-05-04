GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $124.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GDDY. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lowered GoDaddy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.73.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GoDaddy

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GoDaddy stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,261,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.99 and a 200-day moving average of $106.44. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $127.99.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 102.82% and a net margin of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 624 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $75,397.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,328 shares in the company, valued at $14,055,912.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $75,397.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,328 shares in the company, valued at $14,055,912.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $456,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,632 shares in the company, valued at $23,806,997.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,234 shares of company stock worth $14,025,346 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at $10,822,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $667,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 14.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoDaddy

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.