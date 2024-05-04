Goldstream Capital Management Ltd Purchases 27,948 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,948 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 8.7% of Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,691 shares in the company, valued at $347,832,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,129 shares of company stock valued at $40,382,765 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.99. 22,767,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,353,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.99 and a 200-day moving average of $143.49. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.70 and a 12 month high of $176.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

