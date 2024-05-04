Graham (NYSE:GHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $11.24 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Graham had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

GHC traded up $5.48 on Friday, hitting $731.29. 11,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $725.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $684.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.11. Graham has a 12 month low of $551.36 and a 12 month high of $771.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

In other Graham news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.99, for a total value of $396,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,989.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

