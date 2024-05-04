Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hubbell news, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total transaction of $517,484.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,731.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total value of $517,484.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,731.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,364 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hubbell

Hubbell Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $379.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.25. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $248.37 and a 12 month high of $429.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.