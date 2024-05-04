Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Whale Capital LLP lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.7% during the third quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 112,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,386,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in Lam Research by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 32,411.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,585 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $7,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $908.53 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $507.19 and a one year high of $1,007.39. The stock has a market cap of $119.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $941.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $816.04.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 29.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $950.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 60 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.54, for a total transaction of $55,292.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,539.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,781 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

