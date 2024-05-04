Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RWL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 124.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 29,460 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 219,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,143,000 after buying an additional 56,583 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 210,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWL opened at $90.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.91. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $74.08 and a 52-week high of $93.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

