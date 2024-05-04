Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Hits New 52-Week High at $164.00

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 164 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 162 ($2.03), with a volume of 1068149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163 ($2.05).

Gresham Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 141.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 130.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £136.71 million, a PE ratio of 5,433.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Gresham Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Gresham Technologies’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

About Gresham Technologies

Gresham Technologies plc provides reconciliation, regulatory reporting, connectivity, and data aggregation solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of the Americas, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

