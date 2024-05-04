Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (GUG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Price Performance

NYSE:GUG traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $14.54. 50,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,270. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.