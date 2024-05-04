Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HALL stock remained flat at $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

