Head-To-Head Contrast: Corpay (CPAY) & The Competition

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) is one of 187 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Corpay to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Corpay and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Corpay alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corpay 0 0 4 0 3.00 Corpay Competitors 832 5475 11367 283 2.62

Corpay currently has a consensus target price of $360.25, suggesting a potential upside of 20.39%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 15.31%. Given Corpay’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Corpay is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Corpay $3.76 billion $981.89 million 22.67 Corpay Competitors $9.24 billion $443.59 million -10.89

This table compares Corpay and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Corpay’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Corpay. Corpay is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Corpay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Corpay shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Corpay has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corpay’s rivals have a beta of 1.72, suggesting that their average share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Corpay and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corpay 26.13% 37.56% 7.75% Corpay Competitors -22.50% -163.49% -8.09%

Summary

Corpay beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Corpay

(Get Free Report)

Corpay, Inc. operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards. It also provides corporate payment solutions consisting of accounts payable automation; virtual cards, cross-border solutions; and purchasing and travel and entertainment card products, as well as lodging payments solutions for employees who travel overnight for work purposes; traveling crews and stranded passengers from airlines and cruise lines; and insurance policyholders displaced from their homes due to damage or catastrophe. In addition, the company offers gifts and payroll cards. It serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers. The company was formerly known as FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Corpay, Inc. in March 2024. Corpay, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.