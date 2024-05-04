Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.50 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Shares of HTGC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.32. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $19.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.14.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.86 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 73.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 133,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 301,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 18,777 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 7.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 17.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 47,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

