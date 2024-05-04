HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,736 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of HF Sinclair worth $40,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DINO. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 7.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 109,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 413,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,551,000 after acquiring an additional 85,993 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth $1,093,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the third quarter worth $12,135,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 19,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at $600,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 0.3 %

HF Sinclair stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,170. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.39. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DINO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.