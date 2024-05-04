Highway 50 Gold (CVE:HWY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.25

Highway 50 Gold Corp. (CVE:HWY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Highway 50 Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$11.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.71, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

About Highway 50 Gold

(Get Free Report)

Highway 50 Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in North America. The company explores for gold deposits. Its projects portfolio includes the Gold Knob project comprises 589 unpatented claims located in Winnemucca, Nevada; the Golden Brew project that consists of 101 unpatented claims located in Lander County, Nevada; the Johnson Canyon project, which comprises 186 claims located in Lander County, Nevada; and the Monroe project covering an area of 1,282 hectares located in the Fort Steele Mining Division, southeast British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highway 50 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway 50 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.