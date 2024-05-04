Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $785.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

HI stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.43. 474,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.55%.

Insider Activity at Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand Company Profile

In other Hillenbrand news, VP Nicholas R. Farrell sold 8,542 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $401,644.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,536.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Hillenbrand news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 11,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $511,958.37. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 34,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,103.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Nicholas R. Farrell sold 8,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $401,644.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,536.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.