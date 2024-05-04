Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $785.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Hillenbrand Price Performance
HI stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.43. 474,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.49.
Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.55%.
Insider Activity at Hillenbrand
Hillenbrand Company Profile
Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.
Featured Articles
