Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) COO Melissa Baird Sells 11,750 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) COO Melissa Baird sold 11,750 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $141,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 538,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,298.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, April 8th, Melissa Baird sold 11,751 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $173,209.74.

On Friday, April 5th, Melissa Baird sold 11,751 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $171,329.58.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Melissa Baird sold 11,751 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $164,396.49.

HIMS opened at $11.25 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $17.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 340,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 96,277 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after acquiring an additional 428,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 58,288 shares during the period. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

