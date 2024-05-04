Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.63. 130,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,077. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.55. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $27.25.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.