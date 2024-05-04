Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HOLI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.63. 130,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,077. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.55. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $27.25.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.09%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies
Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
