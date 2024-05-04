Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,711 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,815 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 368,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,922 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.7 %

Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.17. 1,627,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.28. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $41.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $526,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,231.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $526,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,231.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $1,414,872 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Further Reading

