HSBC (LON:HSBA) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

HSBA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 600 ($7.54) to GBX 660 ($8.29) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.17) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.05) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 820 ($10.30) to GBX 800 ($10.05) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 807.65 ($10.15).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 705.50 ($8.86) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £133.27 billion, a PE ratio of 775.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 628.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 619.68. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 572.90 ($7.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 714.40 ($8.97).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 5,274.73%.

In related news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 28,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.41), for a total transaction of £169,442.10 ($212,840.22). In related news, insider Noel Quinn sold 89,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.49), for a total transaction of £533,694.16 ($670,385.83). Also, insider Georges Elhedery sold 28,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.41), for a total transaction of £169,442.10 ($212,840.22). Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

