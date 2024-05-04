Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HDSN. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

HDSN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,188. The firm has a market cap of $415.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $65.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,383,000. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 53.1% during the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 995,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,234,000 after acquiring an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $4,572,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 83.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 318,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 144,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.