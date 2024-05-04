Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share.

Shares of HII stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.23. The stock had a trading volume of 531,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $188.51 and a twelve month high of $299.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total transaction of $1,047,572.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total transaction of $376,625.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,345. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HII. StockNews.com cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

