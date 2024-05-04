Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance
Shares of HII stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.23. The stock had a trading volume of 531,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $188.51 and a twelve month high of $299.50.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.
Insider Activity
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on HII. StockNews.com cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Huntington Ingalls Industries
About Huntington Ingalls Industries
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
