ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $339.44.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICLR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $343.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $362.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICLR stock opened at $309.02 on Friday. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $181.92 and a twelve month high of $344.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.34.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.13. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

