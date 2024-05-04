IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $448.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. IDACORP updated its FY24 guidance to $5.25-5.45 EPS.

IDACORP Price Performance

Shares of IDA stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.22. 480,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.55. IDACORP has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $112.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.33 and its 200-day moving average is $93.99.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on IDACORP from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IDACORP from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on IDA

About IDACORP

(Get Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.