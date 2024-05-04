Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 3000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01.
About Identillect Technologies
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
