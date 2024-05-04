Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $564,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.99. 12,104,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,314,010. The firm has a market cap of $89.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19, a PEG ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $69.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

