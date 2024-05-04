Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Invests $238,000 in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Insider Activity at Korn Ferry

In other news, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of Korn Ferry stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.27. 255,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,959. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.47. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $69.69.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KFY

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.