Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,554,575.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,554,575.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ LECO traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $222.93. The company had a trading volume of 199,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,561. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.02. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

