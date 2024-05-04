Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,115 Shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YMAR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 15.0% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 50.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 16,323 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 81,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period.

YMAR traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $23.02. 12,805 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $84.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.87.

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (YMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

