Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 643 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,585 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 57,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,278,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,677,254. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.38. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $153.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

