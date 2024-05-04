Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Insperity by 2.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 29.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.3% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 7.5% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Insperity by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSP. TheStreet cut shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:NSP traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $102.88. The stock had a trading volume of 305,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,037. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.80 and a 1-year high of $128.91.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Insperity had a return on equity of 137.14% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.75%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

