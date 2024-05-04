IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.563 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

TSE IGM traded up C$2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$37.96. 475,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,495. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.26. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$30.34 and a 12 month high of C$42.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.54.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$768.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$773.00 million. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 31.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 3.711039 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IGM. CIBC raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$43.17.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

