Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Illumina Trading Down 4.9 %

Illumina stock opened at $117.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $213.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.10.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

