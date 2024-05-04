ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.21

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.21 and last traded at $17.06, with a volume of 917189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

ING Groep Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). ING Groep had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ING Groep

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $0.697 dividend. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 6.8%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth $733,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ING Groep by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 488,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 116,114 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth $800,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth $4,629,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in ING Groep by 2,784.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 329,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 318,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

