ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.21

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.21 and last traded at $17.06, with a volume of 917189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.
ING Groep Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.
ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). ING Groep had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ING Groep Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ING Groep
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth $733,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ING Groep by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 488,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 116,114 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth $800,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth $4,629,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in ING Groep by 2,784.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 329,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 318,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.
About ING Groep
ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ING Groep
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.