Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INE has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.75 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.47.

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

INE stock opened at C$8.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.35. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.05 and a 12-month high of C$14.40.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$261.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$264.85 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.0799919 earnings per share for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -70.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Trudel purchased 13,000 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,840.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jean Trudel acquired 13,000 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,840.00. Also, Director Richard Gagnon bought 3,125 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.13 per share, with a total value of C$25,408.75. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $174,975 over the last ninety days. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

