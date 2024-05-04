Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:XUSP) Shares Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:XUSP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 4.62% of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000.

Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

BATS:XUSP traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $33.71. 3,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 million, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF (XUSP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide the potential to outperform the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), after achieving performance thresholds. The fund uses four, one-year FLEX Options packages with laddered 3-month expiration dates.

