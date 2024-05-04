Insider Buying: Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.56. 9,163,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,815,963. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.60. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,600,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $346,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914,301 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,936,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,283,000 after buying an additional 1,689,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,056,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,618,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,770 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,467,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,221 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

