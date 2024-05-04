Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $257,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,962,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,806,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

William Joseph Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $287,400.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $334,650.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $323,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $308,250.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $335,850.00.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Credo Technology Group stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,756. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $53.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Credo Technology Group’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRDO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,664 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,931,000 after buying an additional 1,299,600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,375,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after buying an additional 45,396 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,224,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,713,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,302,000 after acquiring an additional 413,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

