Insider Selling: Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 385,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Anil Doradla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $53,040.00.

Grid Dynamics Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $765.02 million, a PE ratio of 335.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $14.70.

Institutional Trading of Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $78.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 113.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,482,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after buying an additional 789,373 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 271,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 209,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 60,906 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 13.5% during the third quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 229,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 27,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

