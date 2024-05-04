Insider Selling: Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Director Sells 15,612 Shares of Stock

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) Director Mark Wellings sold 15,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $10,303.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,644.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Li-Cycle Stock Performance

LICY remained flat at $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,325,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,000,232. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $6.16. The company has a market cap of $126.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 754.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $0.75 price target on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li-Cycle

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth $39,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

