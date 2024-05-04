Insider Selling: Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) CEO Sells 13,206 Shares of Stock

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) CEO Fidji Simo sold 13,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $461,285.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,132,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,500,275.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Fidji Simo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Maplebear alerts:

On Wednesday, May 1st, Fidji Simo sold 3,236 shares of Maplebear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $113,551.24.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of Maplebear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $789,745.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Fidji Simo sold 82,461 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,139,290.27.

Maplebear Price Performance

Shares of Maplebear stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. Maplebear Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CART shares. Benchmark cut shares of Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Maplebear from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Maplebear

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Maplebear by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in Maplebear by 389.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maplebear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.