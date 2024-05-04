Insider Selling: Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) CEO Sells $65,520.00 in Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $968,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ ZION opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.59.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

