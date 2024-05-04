Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.55, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.34%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Insight Enterprises updated its FY24 guidance to $10.60-10.90 EPS.

NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $15.32 on Friday, reaching $193.74. 426,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,546. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.54 and a 200-day moving average of $174.35. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $121.91 and a 52-week high of $194.57.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total transaction of $331,364.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,073,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard E. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.34, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,680,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,918 shares of company stock worth $3,888,203 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company's stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

