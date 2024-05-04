InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NSPR opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62. InspireMD has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.92.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 320.97% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%. The company had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that InspireMD will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InspireMD stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD, Inc. ( NYSE:NSPR Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 44.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

