Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) Shares Down 9.1%

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 8,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 7,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Integrated BioPharma Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 million, a PE ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 0.53.

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%.

Integrated BioPharma Company Profile

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States and Luxembourg. It operates through Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses segments. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers.

