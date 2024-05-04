Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $630.45 and last traded at $627.01. 233,537 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,231,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $614.04.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $650.23.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $638.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $605.07. The firm has a market cap of $176.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at $51,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Intuit by 12.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

